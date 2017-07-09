Farmer organisations in Jaipur stopped from taking out protest rally

Representatives of several farmers’ outfits were today detained by the police when they tried to take out a rally to demand a crop loan waiver in the Gandhi Nagar area here. The farmer organisations did not have requisite permission for the rally, the police said.

Around 16 farmers’ representatives, who were trying to march from Vivekanand Hostel to Gandhi Circle here, were taken to Pratap Nagar police station, SHO Gandhi Nagar Surendra Kumar said. Several farmers’ groups had on June 22 called for a shutdown in 45,000 villages in Rajasthan today and had scheduled a rally in Jaipur to raise their demands.

“We had sought permission on June 30, but were denied to hold a rally on July 8. It was done to suppress the farmers’ voice. We were taken into custody even as we were holding a peaceful protest,” national president of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Jat said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App