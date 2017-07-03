Farmer organisations from Punjab to join Mandsaur protest march

Punjab farmers are also gearing up to launch their own agitation against both state and central government soon as paddy sowing season is going to be over soon. Punjab farmers are also gearing up to launch their own agitation against both state and central government soon as paddy sowing season is going to be over soon.

Despite Punjab government’s loan waiver announcement, four farmers’ organisations from Punjab have decided to participate in the national-level protest under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti (AIKSCC). The outfit is launching first phase of ‘Kisan Mukti Yatra’ from Mandsaur from July 6. The protest march will reach ‘Jantar mantar’ in Delhi on July 18.

Dr Darshan Pal of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) has been appointed one of the conveners of the AIKSCC working committee. The protest will focus on only two main issues — “total loan waiver for all farmers and providing one-and-half times more price of the total production cost of the crop”.

Punjab farmers are also gearing up to launch their own agitation against both state and central government soon as paddy sowing season is going to be over soon. “We are not satisfied with the farm loan waiver announced by the Punjab government which had promised complete loan waiver to all the farmers of Punjab,” said Dr Darshan Pal.

Harjinder Singh Tanda, President of Kirti Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Azad), which is also part of the protest, said that neither Centre nor the state’s Congress government was serious about the problems of the farmers. He pointed out that the Centre had already declared that they will not help in loan waivers for farmers.

“If the intentions of state government were honest towards the farmers then why did they put a condition of small and marginal farmers and a limit of up to Rs 2 lakh only (in the farm loan waiver scheme),” he said.

BKU (Dakunda) General Secretary, Jagmohan Singh Dakunda, who is also member of working group with the AIKSCC, said only complete loan waiver to all farmers and full price of crop can give a relief to farmers.

“We will make the farmers of the country aware on these two issues during this Kisan Mukti Yatra, which will pass from several states in its first phase before reaching in Delhi on July 18,” he said.

Kirti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union are also the part of AIKSCC. Besides this all the seven farm organisations of Punjab are set to launch another massive protest across the state soon. Preparations for this protest are going on, said Tanda, adding that meetings regarding this are taking place regularly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App