Farmer kills himself, blames ‘fake’ loan waiver promise

A farmer allegedly committed suicide on his farmland at Teran Kalan village due to farm debt on Monday. The family has also claimed to have found a suicide note from the pocket of Major Singh (40) in which he expressed disappointment over the “fake promise” of loan waiver allegedly made by the state government. Sucha Singh, a close relative of Major Singh, said, “Major Singh was found dead in his field on Monday afternoon. We recovered a suicide note from his pocket in which he has written that he was committing suicide due to financial burden. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.”

The family claimed that Major Singh had five acres of land and a debt of Rs 10 lakh to the bank, cooperative society and commission agent. The suicide note was written in Punjabi and handwriting bad. One needs to assume to make sense of it. Major signed in English at the end of the note written on the school copy page. In the alleged suicide note, Major said, “I had hope that this government would give us a full debt waiver. But it only waived a very small amount. It has disheartened me and I am committing suicide. I am under burden due to increasing interest. I request to waive all my debt.”

Kirti Kisan Union president Jatinder Singh Chhina demanded filing of an FIR against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in a case of abetment to suicide. “Major Singh committed suicide as Captain Amarinder Singh had failed to keep the promise of loan waiver to farmers. So, a case should be registered against Captain Amarinder Singh. The government should pay all the debt of Major Singh and provide job to his family member,” said Chhina. “Post-mortem of the body will be conducted on Tuesday. Only then will we be able to tell the cause of death. The family has claimed that Major Singh committed suicide due to financial burden. A suicide note has also been recovered from his pocket,” said Investigating Officer Jagmeet

