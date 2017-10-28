Farmer ends life in UP over alleged harassment by bank staff, moneylenders

A 25-year-old farmer committed suicide in a village Banda of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, alleging harassment at the hands of moneylenders, though the administration said the charge could not be established. Anuj Bajpai (25) hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in Kanwara village. He left a suicide note addressed to the chief minister, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said.

In the suicide note, made available to the media by the administration, Bajpai said he and his father were facing harassment at the hands of the bank staff and local moneylenders over debts. He said his father was mentally disturbed and he had to take loan for the marriage of his sister. Bajpai said he was left with no other option but to commit suicide.

The DM in a statement said the ADM, ASP and DySP visited the village and recorded statements of local residents. He said it was found that a bank loan of Rs 50,000 in the name of the man’s father had been waived recently and he was getting 25 kg of food grains per month at subsidised rates. The DM said officials could not establish if Bajpai or his father had loaned money from moneylenders and others, and “their financial condition is stated to be normal”.

Bajpai’s father has 1.362 hectares of agricultural land, he said in the statement. The probe does not establish the charge of suicide over loans from bank and moneylenders, the district magistrate said. A post-mortem was being conducted for establishing the cause of death and police are looking into all the other factors concerned, the statement read.

