Farmer dies while saving crop from fire

A 65-year-old farmer died in a major fire which engulfed over 35 acres of wheat fields here, police said on Tuesday.

Harbans Singh lost his life while trying to put out the flames to save his wheat crop, they said.

The farmer was burnt alive, police said.

However, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Moga Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajay Raj Singh said.

The fire started at the wheat fields in Mahesari village and reached Kahan Singh Wala village, swallowing up over 35 acres of wheat fields, he said.

Several such incidents of fire destroying the ripened wheat crops have taken place in the recent past in the state.

According to reports, majority of the fire incidents took place due to sparks from overhead high-tension electricity wires.

