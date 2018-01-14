Farmer commits suicide in Moga

A farmer from village Talwandi Bhageriya of Moga allegedly committed suicide Saturday due to debt. The deceased was identified as Khajaan Singh. He was under debt of almost Rs 7 lakh. On Saturday morning, he consumed poisonous substance at his residence and was rushed to hospital, where died during treatment. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. His daughter was married. Head constable Kuldeep Singh from Mynah police station said the body was sent for autopsy and inquest proceedings were filed on statements of the farmer’s wife. She said her husband was depressed for days as their debt was mounting despite their best efforts to repay it.

