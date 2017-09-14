Farmer commits suicide in Moga

The family had started looking for him after he did not return home till late. The family had started looking for him after he did not return home till late.

A farmer committed suicide at Kot Sadar Khan village of Dharamkot in Moga district late on Tuesday night, his family said. Peepal Singh, 46, was reportedly under a debt of Rs 6 lakh. He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and his body was found in the fields by his family members. The family had started looking for him after he did not return home till late.

Kot Isey Khan police later sent the body for postmortem. The body has now been handed over to the family. Inquest proceedings have been under the section 174 of CrPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App