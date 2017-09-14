Only in Express

Farmer commits suicide in Moga

He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and his body was found in the fields by his family members. The family had started looking for him after he did not return home till late.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published:September 14, 2017 12:05 am
Farmer suicide, moga farmer suicide, indian express, punjab news The family had started looking for him after he did not return home till late.
Top News

A farmer committed suicide at Kot Sadar Khan village of Dharamkot in Moga district late on Tuesday night, his family said. Peepal Singh, 46, was reportedly under a debt of Rs 6 lakh. He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and his body was found in the fields by his family members. The family had started looking for him after he did not return home till late.

Kot Isey Khan police later sent the body for postmortem. The body has now been handed over to the family. Inquest proceedings have been under the section 174 of CrPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 13: Latest News