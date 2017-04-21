Farmer circulates a video of his woes on WhatsApp, then commits suicide

Jaswant Singh Jaswant Singh

A YOUNG farmer committed suicide after consuming poison on Wednesday evening. Before ending his life, he made a video on his mobile and put it on WhatsApp. In the video, he blamed an arhtiya (commission agent) and held him responsible for forcing him to commit suicide.

Though the deceased farmer did not have any land, he had taken 20 acres on contract for farming. The police had booked the commission agent on the basis of a statement given by the brother of the deceased. An FIR under Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide) has been registered against the commission agent.

After registering the case, Tanda Station House Officer Inspector Talwinder Kumar said further investigation is on.

The deceased, Jaswant Singh (24) of Tahli village in Tanda area, in his video clip, which is also available with the Indian Express, narrated that he had borrowed Rs 3.25 lakh, including Rs 25,000 interest part from Begowal (Kapurthala) based commission agent Master Mehnga Singh. In lieu of this debt, the arhtiya had kept the documents of his house with him promising to return them only after he paid him back, said the deceased in the video. “I had returned Rs 2 lakh to him last winter and Rs 1 lakh recently owing to which the agent waived off Rs 25,000, which was the interest and asked me to collect the papers of my house later,” he said in the video clip.

The farmers further informed that after some days, when he went to get the papers, the arhtiya refused to return them and asked him to bring the wheat crop first. “I said that when I had returned the entire amount, then he should not ask for the wheat crop,” said Jaswant, adding that on this, the arhtiya abused him.

Jaswant is survived by his wife and two sons, a four-year-old and a few months old, mother, brother and grand- parents.

Kamaljit Singh, the younger sibling of Jaswant, said his brother went to the commission agent several times but every time the latter insulted him and on Wednesday evening, he went to the field and consumed poison. Jaswant was first taken to the civil hospital which referred him to another hospital, but he died on the way. Post-mortem has been done, but the report is awaited.

