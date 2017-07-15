Farmer accuses IMD of issuing fake predictions of good monsoon

A farmer from Majalgaon taluka of Beed district has complained to the local police against the India Meteorological Department (IMD), accusing it of “colluding” with seed and pesticide manufacturers to issue “fake” forecasts of a good monsoon. The incorrect predictions, the letter said, has resulted in the farmers losing lakhs of rupees.

In his application, Gangabhishan Taware has alleged that owing to the incorrect predictions by officials at the Pune and Colaba divisions of the Met department, he and other farmers in the state have suffered heavy losses.

Taware alleged that between April and May, during the pre-sowing season, the weather bureau predicted ample rain, following which the farmers purchased seeds and pesticides. However, after initial showers, the region did not receive much rain. “The IMD officials misled farmers by saying there would be ample rain… in June.

The farmers undertook sowing based on their predictions. However, the rainfall was scanty,” he alleged in the letter. Beed SP G Sreedhar said that the complaint was being studied to see if it merited filing a First Information Report.

