Farm loan waiver: Maharashtra govt blames banks for delay, non-committal on rollout deadline

While 77 lakh farmers have applied for loan waiver scheme, government sources said that unless the banks share information, the scrutiny process, which involves auditing of the accounts, won’t be completed. While 77 lakh farmers have applied for loan waiver scheme, government sources said that unless the banks share information, the scrutiny process, which involves auditing of the accounts, won’t be completed.

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra, which was hoping to roll out the farm loan waiver amounts before Diwali, may not be able to do so across the state. Indicating this, Maharashtra Cooperatives Minister Subhash Deshmukh on Wednesday blamed banks for the delay.

While 77 lakh farmers have applied for loan waiver scheme, government sources said that unless the banks share information, the scrutiny process, which involves auditing of the accounts, won’t be completed. Banks, in particular commercial banks, have delayed sharing information in the government’s prescribed format, regarding information related to the individual loanees, they said. “We are in constant touch with the banks. They have been asked to provide the information as soon as possible,” Deshmukh said, while admitting that there had been some delay. He added, “The government has so far audited records of 20 lakh farm accounts in commercial banks and another 30 lakh in district banks.”

When asked when would the loan waiver amounts be credited in farmers accounts, Deshmukh was non-committal. “We are hoping to credit these amounts before Diwali for districts where the banks have shared all the information,” he said. But no district has so far been able to complete this process, he confirmed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App