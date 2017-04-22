Farm loan waiver important than doing away with red beacon: Supriya Sule

The issue of farm loan waiver is more important than doing away with red beacon lights atop vehicles of the VIPs, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has said. “There are other burning issues like farm loan waiver which need to be addressed on priority basis instead of taking a decision on removal of red beacon lights on the vehicles of ministers and other dignitaries,” said Sule, an NCP MP, Friday.

She was in Nashik to take stock of the reasons for party’s defeat in the recently held corporation and Zilla Parishad elections and interact with NCP activists. “Former Union minister and NCP leader Praful Patel never used red beacon on his car,” Sule pointed out.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, also took a dig at Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for “copying” every act of prime minister Narendra Modi. “Fadnavis is copying the prime minister. It is visible from his acts like launching programme ‘Mi Mukhya Mantri Boltoy’ (I am the chief minister speaking programme) or decision to withdraw red beacon from his car,” said Sule.

