Farm loan waiver demand: BJP showing double standards, says Opposition

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP for adopting double standards on crop loan waiver by waiving it in Uttar Pradesh and not in Maharashtra. Addressing a rally at Panvel on the concluding session of week-long “Sangharsh Yatra” the NCP leader said, “I appeal to farmers against committing suicide. But the fact is, cases of farmers’ suicides have increased. Had the BJP kept its promise we would not resort to any agitation.” For the last week, the Congress and NCP had embarked on an agitation to demand crop loan waiver. The leaders walked in and out of the agitation citing personal work, and failed to elicit the desired support from people in rural Maharashtra. However, on the concluding day, they spoke in one voice against the BJP government at the Centre and the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s loan waiver nod for farmers provided the much needed ammunition to the opposition to question the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on failing to get a loan waiver for Maharashtra. “The farmers will show the BJP its real power. Not keeping its promise made to people is the speciality of the BJP government,” Pawar asserted. MPCC president Ashok Chavan said, “This is the beginning of our agitation and not the end.” Senior leader Narayan Rane said, “Why shouldn’t a criminal case be registered against Fadnavis for farmers’ suicides. When the BJP was in the Opposition they would make similar demands.”

Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil while reiterating the loan waiver demand slammed the Shiv Sena for its double speak on crop loan waiver. Vikhe-Patil said, “Uddhav Thackeray should first walk out of the government if he is unhappy with government’s stand on loan waiver. The Sena is enjoying power and also trying to play opposition role outside.” Thackeray while congratulating the UP government, said, “Now, the Centre should waive crop loan for state (Maharashtra) farmers too.”

