Farm crisis: 40 farmer outfits plan protest against government in Barnala on February 16

Informing that thousands of farmers will participate in a rally in Barnala to protest against anti-farmer black laws on February 16, BKU (Dakaunda) president Boota Singh Burjgill and state secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala said the rally is being held by a joint forum of 40 mass organisations named, Coordination Forum of Mass Organisation against Black Laws.

“The forum has been formed as the Punjab government is going to implement “Prevention of Public and Private Property Act-2014’’, which is aimed at curbing the democratic voices of the general masses,” Jagmohan said.

Burjgill stated that the Punjab government has chalked out a strategy to oppress the people who will protest against its un-constitutional acts. They also condemned the FIRs lodged against farmers of seven organisations who had peacefully staged a road block on February 7.

