Faridkot royals property case: Court upholds verdict, dismisses appeal by Maharawal Khewaji Trust

In his will, the Maharaja appointed the trust to take care of his properties and Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder Kaur were appointed as trust chairman and vice-chairman respectively. (Photo for representation) In his will, the Maharaja appointed the trust to take care of his properties and Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder Kaur were appointed as trust chairman and vice-chairman respectively. (Photo for representation)

A Chandigarh district court on Monday upheld a lower court verdict in a property dispute between two sisters belonging to a royal family of Faridkot. The court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which was declared ‘illegal and void’ by the lower court in 2013, and the petition of the nephew of Late Harinder Singh, the last Maharaja.

“There is no ground to interfere in the findings recorded by the trial court. The appeals are dismissed with cost being without merits,” the court observed. Advocate Chetan Mittal, counsel for the Trust, told that Harinder Singh Brar was the last ruler of the Faridkot estate and was married to Narinder Kaur and they had three daughters – Amrit Kaur, Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder Kaur and one son, Tikka Harmohinder Singh.

When his son died in a road accident in 1981, the Maharaja went into depression and his will was executed 7-8 months later. In his will, the Maharaja appointed the trust to take care of his properties and Deepinder Kaur and Maheepinder Kaur were appointed as trust chairman and vice-chairman respectively. However, Maheepinder died in Shimla in 2001 under mysterious circumstances.

However, in 1992, Amrit Kaur moved the court against the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, claiming that the Maharaja was not in a fit state of mind and the alleged ‘will’ was created under influence and pressure and said it was invalid, according to her counsel Balbir Singh Sewak. Deepinder Kaur stated that as per the will, since the eldest daughter, Amrit Kaur, had married against his wishes, the Maharaja had disinherited her.

Meanwhile, Manjit Inder Singh, brother of Harinder Singh, also claimed his part in the property but when he died, his son Bharat Inder Singh Brar also filed a civil suit in the case at the district court. Bharat claimed that the Rule of Primogeniture (the right of the first-born son or eldest surviving male heir to inherit the family estate) was a customary tradition that prevailed in ruling princely families, including Faridkot, and he then he legally claimed the 100 per cent share of the property. However, Amrit Kaur claimed that as per Faridkot Act, she was the eldest child and so was entitled to the 100 per cent share of the property of Harinder Singh.

In 2013, the court held the trust “illegal and void”, while mentioning that the claim of Bharat Inder Singh Brar was not applicable in the property share. The court then divided 50 per cent share of property each to Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur, being the two daughters of Harinder Singh. But, the trust, Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur filed their respective appeals in the sessions court against the trial court order, which was dismissed on Monday.

