Faridabad lynching: Venkaiah Naidu condemns incident, seeks action against killers

Days after a mob lynched Junaid Khan on a train in Faridabad, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu condemned the incident and sought action against the culprits. “It is atrocious, it should not have happened at all….Local law enforcement authorities must act fast,” Naidu was quoted as saying by news channel NDTV. Naidu was at the Parliament House on Wednesday to file the fourth set of nomination papers on behalf of NDA presidential pick, Ram Nath Kovind.

On Tuesday, the Haryana Government ended its silence on the killing with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promising to bring the murders to justice. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khattar said: “The government will not allow anyone to take the law in his hands.”

Last week, 15-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death while returning from Delhi along with his two brothers. An argument over train seats escalated and religious slurs were hurled at the brothers. They were also mocked for their skull caps and called beef eaters.

