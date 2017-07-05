Faridabad lynching: Two weeks on, no leads on who killed Junaid

The footage, however, is of “poor quality”, which has made it harder for police to identify the men. The footage, however, is of “poor quality”, which has made it harder for police to identify the men.

Almost two weeks after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a Mathura-bound train by mob that allegedly mocked his skull cap and called him a beef eater, the Haryana Railway Police are still struggling to ascertain the identity of the main accused. According to sources, the only promising lead being pursued as of now is from the CCTV footage procured last week from a camera installed at a community centre near Asaoti railway station. The footage captured three men boarding a motorcycle and fleeing from the area soon after the train in which Junaid was killed came to a halt at the station.

The footage, however, is of “poor quality”, which has made it harder for police to identify the men. Junaid’s brother, Hashim, who was also injured in the incident, was shown the footage last week, but failed to confirm if the men were a part of the mob. Police have so far arrested five people, all of whom admitted to being a part of the mob but also claimed that they did not wield the knife that killed Junaid. All five are currently lodged in Neemka jail, Faridabad.

Confirming the lack of clarity in the footage, Mohinder Singh, DSP, Haryana Railway Police, said: “We are probing the incident and considering the CCTV footage procured, which shows three men escaping on a motorcycle. However, the footage is dull and unclear since the camera is not of the best quality, but we are trying to work on it to the best of our ability.” He added that even the number plate of the motorcycle is not clearly visible.

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday took up the issue of lynching of Junaid, and “expressed satisfaction on the action taken by the district authorities and police to nab the culprits and handle the situation peacefully”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App