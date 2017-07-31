Junaid Khan’s family wonders how is the accused who was given bail less guilty?

Junaid Khan Junaid Khan

“He held me and my brothers and dragged us towards the man who was going to stab us. How is he any less guilty than the main culprit?” asks Shaqir Khan, 23, brother of 15-year-old Junaid, who was stabbed to death over a month ago. News of one of the accused, Chander Parkash, being granted bail three days ago by a Faridabad court has left him disappointed and angry.

When Shaqir reached Ballabhgarh station, he too was dragged in and stabbed. His father Jalaluddin says, “The man who helped kill my son is now roaming free. He got bail in a month. We are scared.”

He adds, “When PM Modi gave that speech, we were hopeful of getting justice but not anymore. We have lost faith in the government. Today, they’ve granted him bail, tomorrow they will say Junaid has no stab wounds. Kuch bhi kar sakte hai, inki niyat mein hi khot hai.”

Hearing the news of the bail, well-wishers and neighbours have returned to their house to console the Khan family and show solidarity. “This feels like defeat. All we want is justice. We are all citizens of the country, but as Muslims, we feel like we have to prove ourselves,” says a neighbour.

