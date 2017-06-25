Faridabad lynching: Recuperating at AIIMS, Junaid’s brother Shaqir ‘stable’

Shaqir at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Saturday. Renuka Puri Shaqir at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Saturday. Renuka Puri

Admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, 23-year-old Shaqir Khan, who sustained five stab wounds, including on his chest, face and hand, is now stable. “His condition is fully stable. We have kept him under observation. Doctors will be monitoring him for the next few days,” said Dr Amit Gupta, spokesperson, AIIMS.

The Ballabgarh resident is one of the victims of the mob lynching that took place in a Mathura-bound train on Thursday evening. Shaqir’s 15-year-old brother Junaid was stabbed to death, while another brother, Hashim, also sustained injuries.

“The doctor says he is much better… although he is in a lot of pain still. They will discharge him in a day or two,” said a friend of Shaqir’s, who was in the hospital with him on Saturday afternoon.

Shaqir was admitted to the hospital early Friday morning; and his elder brother Ismail, 24, accompanied him. “Ismail went home since he was constantly here for past two days. Rest of the family is in Ballabgarh for now,” said the friend.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App