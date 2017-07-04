No witnesses, reward for info on Junaid murder doubled

Junaid’s relatives, neighbours outside his home. (Source: Express Archive) Junaid’s relatives, neighbours outside his home. (Source: Express Archive)

A week after a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for any credible leads on the man who stabbed 15-year-old Junaid Khan to death on board a Mathura-bound train on June 22, the Haryana Railway Police on Monday increased the reward amount to Rs 2 lakh. Sources said the reward amount has been increased as there is a dearth in eyewitnesses willing to come forward, despite the earlier reward of Rs 1 lakh.

“Anyone who helps in identifying the man who stabbed Junaid will be offered a reward of Rs 2 lakh. The identity of the person who provides the information will be kept confidential,” said Mohinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Haryana Railway Police.

Singh also confirmed that the earlier reward amount had found no takers. “Nobody came forward with any information that could prove to be helpful, despite the reward. We are hoping this hike will work as a better incentive,” he said. On June 22, 15-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death by a mob inside a Mathura-bound train, while two of his brothers were injured. Junaid’s brothers had alleged that the mob mocked their skull caps and called them beef-eaters. The boys were returning home to Ballabhgarh after Eid shopping at Sadar Bazaar.

A case had been registered regarding the incident and police have, so far, arrested five people who are now lodged in Neemka jail, Faridabad. Although all of them claim they didn’t wield the knife that killed Junaid, they have admitted to being a part of the mob that hurled abuses at the boys and manhandled them, said police.

Some pieces of bloodstained clothes, including two shirts and a saafa, have also been recovered from those arrested. They have been sent for DNA testing, said police, adding that they hope these will serve as airtight evidence against the accused.

“The bloodstained clothes have been sent for DNA testing to a laboratory in Bhondsi, Gurgaon. If the blood is proven to be Junaid’s, then it will serve as strong evidence against the men,” said DSP Singh. “However, the reports of the tests will take several weeks to arrive. It can take up to a month for us to get the results,” he added.

