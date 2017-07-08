Faridabad lynching: Man who allegedly stabbed Junaid Khan arrested from Maharashtra

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 8, 2017 7:17 pm
The man, who allegedly stabbed 15-year-old Junaid Khan to death on board a Mathura-bound train, has been arrested from Maharashtra, according to NDTV. The Faridabad police said the main accused has confessed to stabbing the teenager and added that he will be presented before the court tomorrow.
The latest development comes a fortnight after Junaid was lynched by a mob that allegedly mocked his skull cap and called him a beef eater. Earlier, the railway police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for “credible information about the accused.”
More details awaited.
