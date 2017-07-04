Faridabad lynching: Junaid killer could be arrested by Thursday

Police has so far arrested five persons in connection with the killing of Junaid. Police has so far arrested five persons in connection with the killing of Junaid.

The Haryana government has told the National Commission for Minorities that the main accused in the June 22 stabbing of a Muslim youth may be arrested by Thursday, sources said on Tuesday. “The state has done a good job of forming an SIT to arrest the main accused who had stabbed Junaid. They have said the culprit will be arrested in 48 hours,” sources in the NCM said.

The assurance came after an NCM member visited Khandivli village in Ballabhgarh to meet the family of Junaid Khan, killed onboard a Delhi-Mathura passenger train. The NCM member, Sunil Singhi, also held discussions with local administration and police to take stock of the investigation into the case.

Singhi assured the family that the government would take stern action against the culprits concerned and also asked the local administration to provide whatever assistance required to Junaid’s family. The sources claimed that Junaid’s family was satisfied with the state government’s action till now but demanded speedy justice.

The Commission on Tuesday discussed a police report in connection with the incident and expressed satisfaction over the action taken by Faridabad district authorities till now. Police has so far arrested five persons in connection with the killing of the 17-year-old. While Junaid was stabbed to death, his brothers, Hashim and Sakir, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled communal slurs. Haryana police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on the identity of those involved in the killing.

