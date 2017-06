Junaid’s father Jalaluddin Khan. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Junaid’s father Jalaluddin Khan. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

“The PM has spoken but who will stop these killings,” said Jalaluddin Khan, father of 15-year-old Junaid who was subjected to communal taunts and stabbed to death on a train while he was headed home to Ballabhgarh. “I want him to speak from the heart, say it in every city, every state, to every officer. If he wants to stop this, he can,” he said.

