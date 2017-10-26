Faridabad lynching: HC notice to Haryana govt on plea seeking Junaid case transfer to CBI

Junaid’s father, Jalaluddin, at home in Khandawali. (Source: Express Archive Photo) Junaid’s father, Jalaluddin, at home in Khandawali. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the Haryana government on a petition seeking transfer of the investigation into the murder case of Haryana teenager Junaid Khan to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Junaid was stabbed to death onboard a train in June this year.

The petition, filed by Junaid’s father Jalaluddin, states that so far, police have carried out a “seemingly casual and shoddy investigation” in the case and the probe has been “subverted in a calculated manner” to help the accused in the case. He has claimed that the investigation was getting influenced by “some high-ups” since it began and the police deliberately did not record the “correct statements” of the accused.

“The investigation was managed to minimise the damage to the accused and to ensure that most of them are released on bail and face no serious trial,” Jalaluddin said in the plea. Fifteen-year-old Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train in June. The attackers also hurled communal slurs at them. The teenager was stabbed to death by the accused and thrown off the train.

“It is a clear case of deliberate distortion of true facts in the course of investigation and provides a clear illustration of the subversion of the investigating functioning of various persons engaged in the task of investigation. The true facts and the correct version have been derailed by introducing calculated distortions, discrepancies and contradictions,” Jalaludin’s counsel said in the plea.

