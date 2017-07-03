Faridabad lynching: Haryana police raises amount to Rs 2 lakh for info about attackers

One of the accused arrested by police in connection with murder of Junaid Khan. ANI photo One of the accused arrested by police in connection with murder of Junaid Khan. ANI photo

The Haryana Police has raised the amount of the reward for information about culprits involved in the alleged lynching of 15-year-old Junaid Khan aboard a Mathura-bound trian near Faridabad, from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh. Any person who wishes to come forward can contact the Haryana Railway police chief, the Faridabad Railway additional deputy chief and the Faridabad GRP station house, a spokesperson for the Haryana Police said. “The police will provide a reward of Rs two lakh to the person helping it to identify the culprits,” the spokesman told PTI.

Informants can be assured that their identity will be safe as their name will not be revealed, the spokesperson added. The police have made five arrests in the case till date.

On June 22, Junaid Khan, along with his brothers Hashim and Sakir, was allegedly attacked on board a train near the Ballabhgarh station. Junaid succumbed to his injuries while his brothers survived. They were returning home by the evening train after a day of Eid shopping.

His brothers have claimed that religious slurs were hurled against them. They were also labelled “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters”, their caps and beards were pulled and their ‘poshak’ made fun of, the survivors had claimed. The issue has gained nationwide attention.

The issue had triggered nationwide protests against lynchings. Called “Not in my Name”, the protests, started through Facebook by Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan, were held in many cities, with people participating in huge numbers to voice concerns regarding the alleged lynchings of Muslims and Dalits across the country, some of them on suspicions of transporting beef.

