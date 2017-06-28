Faridabad lynching: CCTV footage futile as Junaid’s brother struggles to identify men

Junaid Khan Junaid Khan

Footage from a CCTV camera installed near Asaoti railway station provided Haryana Railway Police the first hope of a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan on board a Mathura-bound train. According to sources, the CCTV footage procured by police shows three men boarding a motorcycle and fleeing the scene, shortly after the train, in which Junaid Khan was murdered, came to a halt at Asaoti railway station.

However, Junaid’s brother Hashim, who was also injured in the incident, failed to recognise the men, police sources said.

Junaid was stabbed to death last week by a mob that mocked his skull cap and called him a beef eater after an argument over train seats escalated. His brothers were injured in the incident and taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). While Hashim, Junaid’s older brother, was discharged on Saturday morning, Shaqir had to stay on.

One person, 35-year-old Ramesh Kumar, was arrested a day after the murder, with police claiming he had confessed to the crime and said the crowd egged him on. Stating that he was summoned to the police station on Tuesday, Hashim said, “Police told me it would be a video. But when I reached, they only showed me some pictures. I could not confirm if the men were part of the mob.”

He added, “The picture was unclear and I could not make out the faces of the people. I do not want to get anyone into trouble if they are not guilty. So I will not accuse someone just because they are presented to me. I have to be sure.” The weapon used in the crime, meanwhile, is yet to be found despite police efforts.

Meanwhile, Kumar, who used to work at a factory in Ballabhgarh, was Tuesday produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. “He has been sent to judicial custody and will now be lodged in Neemka jail in Faridabad until the honourable court grants him bail,” said Kamaldeep Goyal, SP, Haryana Railway Police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App