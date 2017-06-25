Faridabad lynching: Acted promptly, wasn’t informed ‘on time’, says Government Railway Police

15-year-old Junaid 15-year-old Junaid

Kamaldeep Goel, the Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Faridabad, has claimed that their response in the Junaid Khan lynching case had been “prompt”, and that had they got the information of the attack “early”, the 15-year-old could have been saved.

Talking to The Sunday Express on the phone, Goel said, “The moment we got information about the incident, we rushed to the spot. Our Palwal police post team led by its in-charge reached the Asaoti railway station. At that time the priority was to rush the injured to the nearby hospital, which we did.”

“As such, there was no inaction on the GRP’s part. But the information did not come to us on time. It was only when the accused escaped after committing the crime that we received the information through the police control room. The GRP’s response was prompt. We have already nabbed one of the accused while the remaining shall also be nabbed soon,” he added.

The team of GRP officers investigating the incident, led by Goel, met Junaid’s family on Saturday and assured them of full cooperation. “I am in constant touch with the family. As far as the village is concerned, it is peaceful,” Goel said.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said senior GRP officers were camping in the village and working in tandem with the district police. “My officers have held several meetings with the community leaders and met the family” to maintain peace and harmony, he said.

Faridabad Commissioner of Police Hanif Qureshi claimed Junaid’s family was satisfied with the police investigation.

