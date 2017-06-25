Faridabad lynching: Accused says was drunk, egged on

The accused was produced in court on Saturday morning and taken into three-day police custody for further interrogation, said police. (Source: ANI) The accused was produced in court on Saturday morning and taken into three-day police custody for further interrogation, said police. (Source: ANI)

The man accused of stabbing 15-year-old Junaid Khan to death on board a Delhi-Mathura train on Thursday evening has told police that he was “intoxicated” and “egged on by fellow passengers” to attack the boy.

Haryana Railways Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal said, “So far, he has revealed that he was intoxicated on Thursday evening and that he boarded the coach at Ballabgarh after realising there was a fight taking place inside. He got involved in the argument and has stated that when the crowd egged him on, he became violent with the boys. He has claimed that he was the one wielding the knife, but we still have to conduct further investigations to confirm that.”

Junaid and brothers Shaqir and Hashim had been stabbed soon after the train left Ballabgarh station. Junaid later died at the Civil Hospital in Palwal. According to the post-mortem report received by the Faridabad police on Saturday, Junaid died of stab wounds sustained in his arms and thighs.

The accused, Ramesh, was produced in court on Saturday morning and taken into three-day police custody for further interrogation, said police. Sources said the Faridabad Police has detained another man and formed three separate teams to investigate the incident.

Hashim, one of Junaid’s brothers who was among those stabbed, was summoned to the police station on Saturday morning to identify the culprits. “Four people were presented to me but I could only identify two of them.However, neither of them stabbed us; they were only involved in the scuffle,” he said.

Police have added two more IPC sections to the FIR, including attempt to murder. “During our investigations, we found that Sections 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC would be relevant to the case,” said Goyal.

At their home in Khandawli village, Junaid’s parents said no one from the state government or from the ruling party had paid them a visit. A CPI(M) delegation led by Brinda Karat and Mohammad Salim visited them on Saturday evening and said they would seek compensation for Junaid’s family as well as free treatment for his brothers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App