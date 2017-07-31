Faridabad Lynching: A scattered Junaid family fights fear, financial woes

Junaid’s brother Shaqir and father Jalaluddin are currently unemployed. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Junaid’s brother Shaqir and father Jalaluddin are currently unemployed. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Even as Chander Parkash — an accused in the Faridabad lynching case — got relief after he was granted bail by a Faridabad court earlier this week, things have not looked up for Junaid Khan’s family since he was stabbed to death on June 22. Almost 40 days after the incident, a financial crisis has hit the Khans of Khandawali as the earning members of the family have lost their livelihood.

The stab wounds on the neck and the chest have rendered Junaid’s brother, Shaqir Khan, unemployed. The 23-year-old was a driver with a private company until last month, but the events that unfolded on June 22 changed his life. His father, Jalaluddin, too has lost his job. He too used to drive a car for a company but the owner has hired a new driver. His eldest son, Ismail, 24, has stopped plying his auto “out of fear”.

Shaqir received five stab wounds and was hospitalised for a week. “I can’t lift my left arm or move my neck. I was 60 kg earlier but now I weigh 48 kg. I’ve lost my job… doctors said it will take me six months to recover… and the company couldn’t wait. ,” he said. For now, the family is surviving on the compensation that they’ve received from the railways, the Waqf Board and help from “relatives and neighbours”. “But how long can this money last us? For now, it has been tough,” said Jalaluddin.

Jalaluddin’s daughter Rabiya, a mother of three, who used to live in Nuh, has been home since June 23. “Ammi doesn’t keep too well so I’ve to stay here. Life has come to a standstill since Junaid was stabbed,” she said. The third victim of the stabbing, Hashim, has got a job in the village mosque and has discontinued his studies at a madrasa in Surat. His brothers Adil, Qasim and Faisal are in Surat, studying to become imams. “Now that Hashim’s got a job here, I don’t want him to go. Dehshat hai mere ladkon mein,” Jalaluddin said, talking about his scattered family.

