Faridabad lynching: 14 days on, police yet to get leads

A fortnight after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on board a Mathura-bound train, police are still struggling to find credible leads about the accused. Despite announcing a reward of Rs 2 lakh, police said no one has come forward with information regarding the incident.

Initially, a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced on June 25 for “credible information about the accused” but later the amount was increased.

Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, Haryana Railway Police, said, “Nobody has come forward with any information yet. We will inform the public when any breakthrough is made.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App