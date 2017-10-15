Faridabad assault case: Cow vigilantes arrested for assaulting two on suspicion of carrying beef

Three cow vigilantes were arrested from a village in Faridabad on Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting five people, including a minor, on suspicion of carrying cow meat. Police are still on the look out for four others who were allegedly involved in the assault.

On Friday morning, six men driving a Swift Dzire waylaid a 14-year-old boy and Azad, a 27-year-old auto driver.

They alleged that the meat the boy was carrying belonged to a cow. The duo were forced to drive to a cremation ground in Faridabad, where they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15-20 men. Three relatives of Azad, who rushed to their aid, were allegedly assaulted as well.

Police had said cross FIRs were registered in the incident. Police added that the meat was tested and was found to belong to a buffalo. Astha Modi, DCP (NIT), said: “A case had been registered alleging that the men were carrying cow meat, under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan Act and Gausamvardhan Act. However, a sample was sent for testing, and the veterinary doctor’s report states that the meat belongs to a buffalo.”

Confirming this, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said, “Even if it was cow meat, the attackers had no right to assault the youths. They should have informed local police. We won’t allow such ‘gundagardi’. Strict action will be taken against those found violating the law. We have already issued instructions to officers across the state in this connection.”

