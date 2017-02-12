Farid, accused in Himachal CM wife’s nephew murder, lived a lavish life in a 5-acre fortified farmhouse

Harmehtab Singh Farid; (top r ight) the 5-acre farmhouse and the three dogs outside the gate . Kamleshwar Singh Harmehtab Singh Farid; (top r ight) the 5-acre farmhouse and the three dogs outside the gate . Kamleshwar Singh

It is not an easy task to access Harmehtab Singh Farid (32), the great grandson of Gian Singh Rarewala, former chief minister of Pepsu state, and an accused in the murder of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s wife’s nephew, Akansh Sen. Living a lavish lifestyle in the 5-acre Rarewala farmhouse located on Landran-Ludhiana highway, Farid and his friend Balraj Singh Randhawa are still at large. Farid’s father died about a decade ago while his mother lives with his elder brother in Patiala. Farid who also owns over 30 acres of land adjacent to the farmhouse has adopted all possible methods to avoid any intrusion.

To get into the high-security farmhouse, an outsider will have to cross a narrow makeshift bridge constructed on a rainy rivulet first, then he will come across an iron-chain barricade manned by one of the guards followed by three ‘pet dogs’ that patrol the farmhouse. As the Chandigarh Newsline team Saturday approached towards the Rarewala farmhouse, those running their roadside eateries on the highway issued warnings. “Don’t you dare step out of your vehicle. The dogs are mostly without leash and attack outsiders”, said Amrik Singh, one of the residents.

The residents also expressed the amount of terror that Farid and his three dogs generate. “He would let his dogs loose in the fields anytime during the day. It makes it quite difficult for us and our labourers to work there. A number of such dog bite incidents have taken place. We got together and even lodged our protest to Farid. It was only after that that he stopped doing it ”, one of the residents, who was not willing to be named, told Chandigarh Newsline.

Not only residents, even the team of Chandigarh police that raided the farmhouse Thursday morning to nab Farid was attacked by the three dogs. A couple of police personnel, who were attacked, had to be admitted in a hospital for treatment.

Besides these dogs, Farid also has a fetish for luxury cars. Confirms Surjeet Singh, who owns five-acre agriculture land and lives about 300 meters from the farmhouse, “Farid has a number of swanky vehicles. Many of these are imported. He uses this farmhouse mainly for late night parties. Youngsters arriving here in big cars and SUVs late night is a routine”.

Sharing his knowledge about the farmhouse, Surjeet added, “There are very few people who have access to the farmhouse. I am one of those since he is known to me for many years as my agricultural land is next to his. It is not less than a five-star hotel”.

An aged watchman, Darbara Singh, aka Tommy, who has been deployed at the maingate said, “I am guarding the farmhouse for many years. There is a Nepalese cook, besides a few gardeners and watchmen. But, since two days, after the police started visiting, most of them have gone out”.