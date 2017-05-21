Fare list released, tickets to cost 3-times more than other trains

Tejas rakes will have facilites like LED TVs, coffee vending machines and GPS-based information display. Oinam Anand Tejas rakes will have facilites like LED TVs, coffee vending machines and GPS-based information display. Oinam Anand

The Central Railway on Saturday released the fares for the premium train, Tejas Express. According to the fare chart, commuters will have to pay almost three times compared to what they pay for normal trains to reach Karmali, Goa, in the first air-conditioned compartment and chair-car of Tejas Express.

Air-conditioning of the rake and better passenger facilities are cited to be the reasons for higher fares.

The basic cost, including catering charges, in the first AC compartment of Tejas Express is Rs 2,680 while the one in CC compartment is Rs 1,680 per person.

The rates are at least three times higher than the basic cost of Jan Shatabadi train that takes a similar route.

The price is between Rs 500 and Rs 900, according to the choice of compartments.

The rate for the eight-hour journey in the AC double decker Madgaon-Panvel train is Rs 795 for a chair car seat and Rs 1,880 for third AC.

The railways had said that the rates for the train would be 30 per cent higher than a Shatabdi — a premium rake catering to different destinations.

The Tejas rake includes different facilities, including LED TVs at the back of the seats, coffee vending machines, CCTV cameras and GPS-based information display.

“The bookings will start from 8 am on Sunday. As usual, the bookings would close four hours before the journey commences on Monday afternoon,” a CR official said.

Vijay A, a commuter, said: “While the rate of a seat in CC compartment is at par with other rakes, the rates for first AC compartment is very high. The higher rates for the tickets

must match with the service offered.”

The train would be inaugurated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) on Monday by Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The Tejas Express is scheduled to leave the station at 3 pm on Monday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now