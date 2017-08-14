‘Farcical… we have lost faith in state election commissioner’s ability to conduct polls’, says Dilip Ghosh

“A drama is going on in West Bengal in the name of election. Opposition candidates are beaten up and polling agents are driven out of booths by TMC goons. TMC turned today’s civic polls into a joke,” Ghosh said. (Representative Image) “A drama is going on in West Bengal in the name of election. Opposition candidates are beaten up and polling agents are driven out of booths by TMC goons. TMC turned today’s civic polls into a joke,” Ghosh said. (Representative Image)

State Opposition parties such as BJP and Left Front described the civic body polls held for seven municipalities on Sunday as a farce, alleging it was marred by violence perpetuated by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Claiming Sunday’s elections were a repeat of previous civic polls in the state, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the party’s polling agents were driven out of booths allegedly by TMC workers.

“A drama is going on in West Bengal in the name of election. Opposition candidates are beaten up and polling agents are driven out of booths by TMC goons. TMC turned today’s civic polls into a joke,” Ghosh said.

A state BJP delegation went to the State Election Commission and submitted a report to State Election Commissioner A K Singh. “We cannot expect anything from the present state election commissioner… He lacks the courage to conduct free and fair polls,” Ghosh added.

CPM Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Salim said they have lost faith in the state election commission. “Whenever the state election commission conducts polls, it turns into a farce. We have lost our faith in it. We will demand repoll in some booths, and our delegation will submit a report to it in this regard,” Salim said.

