Fancy numbers: Irregularities in e-auction of 0100, 0786; RLA and NIC get clean chit

THE FINDINGS of the inquiry report into the alleged discrepancy during the e-auction of two fancy numbers on the complaint of the son of former Punjab IGP has given a clean chit to the RLA and National Informatics Centre (NIC) that maintains the website. After the e-auction, the allotment of numbers 0100 and 0786 was put on hold after the complainant, Jasjit Dhillon, submitted a complaint and attached screen shots of the bidding, saying he was the highest bidder. According to details submitted by NIC Delhi, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, it mentioned that the highest bid of Rs 97,000 for 0786 was made at 4:58 pm by one Gurpreet Singh while Dhillon’s bid of Rs 91,000 was made at 4.41 pm.

The inquiry details in the allotment of fancy number 0100 stated that the highest bid was made by one Jagjeet Kaur at 4:58 pm which was Rs 69,000 against the reserve price of Rs 30,000. However, the bid made by Dhillon was of Rs 58,000 at 4.53 pm and of Rs 65,000, the lowest, at 4:58:09 pm.

UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi said there was no issue according to the NIC, there was no issue. Now, the numbers would be issued to people who made the highest bids.

Dhillon, in his complaint, stated that 0786 was allotted to a person who quoted Rs 97,000 while he had quoted Rs 1 lakh. For 0100, Dhillon said he had quoted Rs 65,000 which was the highest at 4.59 pm and it was successfully submitted. However later, the number was not allotted to him. He got a message that the number was not allotted to him because it has gone to somebody who quoted Rs 69,000. But, according to him, the bid was made when the time was over.

The complainant has decided to move court as he did not get any relief from the administration.

