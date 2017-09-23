Family says man lynched, cops claim no evidence yet

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi said, A police team had gone to hospital to record Azmatullah’s statement, but doctors said that he was not in a condition to speak. Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi said, A police team had gone to hospital to record Azmatullah’s statement, but doctors said that he was not in a condition to speak.

The family of a man, who died of his injuries on Tuesday, has alleged that he was attacked and murdered by a mob after his motorcycle allegedly hit and injured a cyclist in Shahjahanpur. Police, however, say they have no evidence that there was any attack and instead have registered the case as a death following an accident. The alleged incident took place when Sabi Ahmed (60) and his neighbour Azmatullah (57), who was riding pillion, hit Sunil (25) in Madanpur police station area. While Sabi died in a Bareilly hospital the same night, Azmatullah is under treatment in a Shahjahanpur hospital. Sunil is admitted in a Bareilly hospital where his condition is stable.

“Sabi Ahmed’s son Shareef Ahmed lodged a complaint against Sunil on charges including causing death by negligence and stated that death occurred due to the accident. Now, families of Sabi Ahmed and Azmatullah are alleging that both were beaten up by relatives of Sunil who reached the place after accident took place,” said SHO of Madanpur police station, Om Prakash Gautam. There has been no complaint from Sunil’s family so far.

Shaqeer Ahmed, another of Sabi’s sons, told The Indian Express, “I have been telling the police since after the incident that my father died died after he was thrashed by a group of people. But the police is not ready to register a murder case. My brother agreed over the FIR to be lodged on charges that the death caused due to the accident after police assured us that they would alter the case into that of a murder if they get evidence of an attack.”

In the FIR it is mentioned that four other people were present when the alleged incident happened.

“Azmatullah’s family member started alleging today that Sunil’s in-laws reached the spot after the accident and assaulted Sabi Ahmed and Azmatullah and that they escaped before the police arrived. But, during primary investigation, people at Kuriya village told police that they reached the spot in 10 minutes after the accident and found all three persons lying unconscious there,” said Sub-inspector Veerpal Singh who is investigating the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi said, A police team had gone to hospital to record Azmatullah’s statement, but doctors said that he was not in a condition to speak. “On the basis of Azamatullah’s statement and Sabi’s autoposy report, we will decide over altering the case on murder charge,” he said. Police said there were no eyewitnesses to any such “attack”.

An FIR was lodged against Sunil under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing death to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grevious hurt by act endangering life or personal saftey of others), said police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App