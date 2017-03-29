Family of three murdered and buried near Pune

A farmer, his wife and daughter were found murdered and their bodies were buried in fields near their house, about 100 km from Pune.

The bodies of farmer Rohidas Gogawale, 45, and wife Manda were found in a field not far from their house in Kurkundi on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect the murders were be a fallout of a family dispute and have detained one person.

As per the information given by Chakan police station, which is in rural Pune, the bodies were buried by the suspects and were seen by local people when some dogs dug the land and a foul smell was emanating. When the police came to the village, it also came to light that their daughter Ankita, 12, was missing.

As the police searched the area , Ankita’s body was found buried at some distance from the spot where her parents had been buried.

Police said the three were brutally murdered. An officer from Chakan police station said, “We suspect the three to have been murdered at least 24 hours before the morning of Tuesday, when the bodies were recovered. Pits were dug and the spots were covered with dry dung. We have detained one person. The arrest will be made only after we confirm involvement of the detained person. But as of now we are looking at a possibility of the three having been killed over a family dispute.”

