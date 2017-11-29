Ludhiana factory fire: Family of third missing fireman agrees to start proceedings to declare him dead

Missing fireman Manohar Lal’s children at their residence in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Photo-Gurmeet Singh) Missing fireman Manohar Lal’s children at their residence in Ludhiana Tuesday. (Photo-Gurmeet Singh)

Nine days after their world came crashing down after leading fireman Manohar Lal (50) went ‘missing’ in a factory fire in Ludhiana, his wife Usha Rani refuses to accept her husband’s death. But on Tuesday, the firefighter’ s two children — Navan (17) and Tamanna (21) — finally gave a go ahead to police to initiate death declaration proceedings of their father.

While the families of two other firemen — Sukhdev and Manpreet — had recorded their statements with police on Sunday, family of Manohar Lal had refused to accept his demise. At their residence in Preet Nagar, both children were seen consoling their mother.

“She still believes that papa will be back in evening. Even though his bike is parked here, she believes that bike is still at fire office and papa will ride back home on it. Had there been a body for her to see, it would have been easier for her. But now I and my sister know that despite all efforts, our father has not been found. There is no other way out than accepting the harsh reality,” says Navan, 17, a class 11 student.

Investigating officer in the case, Inspector Gurwinder Singh, said that the family has agreed to initiate death declaration proceedings. “Both the children and some elders in the family have signed the statement. Since his wife is unwell, we will get her signatures whenever they are comfortable,” he said.

“Condolence meeting at a gurdwara and prayers (path) at their residence for departed soul’s peace will be organised by the family on December 1,” said Ramesh Kumar (60), Manohar’s paternal uncle.

“His wife is not accepting the death, but for children’s future and to get them the relief amount, we have to cooperate with the police,” he said.

He added that Manohar had agreed for the job not because of any passion but compulsion. “A poor family cannot afford to refuse a government job. He did it because he had to feed a family,” he added. Meanwhile, Navan and Tamanna questioned why firefighters were not informed about chemicals stored inside by factory owner.

“Our father was wearing a helmet and safety shoes. He was in this profession for 20 years and knew how to handle such situations, but the explosion happened because the owner never informed the firefighters on the spot about the chemicals inside. Our father’s colleagues told us that they were never given slightest hint about inflammable chemicals stored inside.

The owner should not be spared or released from jail at any cost,” they said. Saying that he was not scared of a firefighter’s jobm Navan added: “I am proud of my father. He is a martyr. If I am also offered a job of a firefighter at his place, I will go for it. No, I am not scared at all.”

“We are proud of our father’s profession. When he was alive, he told us to concentrate on studies only. We will study harder now to make him rest in peace. He worked hard for us,” said Tamanna.

