Family of Pak youth who crossed border to ‘meet Bollywood stars’ seeks his release

THE FAMILY and friends of a 21-year-old man from Swat in Pakistan, lodged in Amritsar jail after he crossed over without a visa or other documents through Wagah on May 25, are making frantic appeals for his release and return home.

Abdullah, who, according to his family, is “Bollywood star-crazed and mentally unstable,” crossed into the Indian side at Wagah. It is unclear how exactly the crossing took place, with police sources in Amritsar saying it is likely that he crossed over the fencing behind the seating area for the evening parade on the Pakistani side. The Border Security Force declined to comment. The youth was produced in court and sent to judicial custody the next day. He is now in Amritsar jail.

“He seemed mentally unstable and innocent. He had crossed the border in the hope of meeting Bollywood stars,” said Gharinda SHO Sukhraj Singh Dhillon.

On Saturday, Abdullah’s father Zarawar Khan and his elder brother held a press conference in Mingora, Swat, pleading for his release and return. In a letter to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Zarawar has written that his son left home on May 24 without informing the family and that they learnt about the incident at Wagah involving their son from Pakistani television channels.

