Family of 11 assaulted on train in Manipur, two arrested

Photo for representational purpose. (File) Photo for representational purpose. (File)

A family of 11 was assaulted by a group of men after an alleged robbery attempt on the Shikohabad-Kasganj passenger train in Mainpuri district on Wednesday evening. Two of the accused were arrested on Friday.

Ten persons were injured in the attack. Six of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Farrukhabad. The others were discharged after first aid. An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on charges of dacoity on a complaint by one of the victims, Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Farrukhabad. The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two of the accused on Friday evening. They were identified as Dev Nandan and Vikas, residents of Nagla Ram Kishan village in Farrukhabad, Station Officer, GRP (Mainpuri), Arun Kumar said.

“We have a video clip of the incident, where the accused are seen entering and exiting the train with sticks in their hands. The video was shot by a passenger of the train. We are identifying the accused,” Kumar added.

The victims had gone to Mainpuri for a wedding. They were returning to Farukkabad in a general compartment of the train when the incident happened.

Shakir told the police that the train had travelled a short distance from Mainpuri when a group of men snatched a cellphone from one of his relatives. When they resisted, the men began arguing with them. One of the accused called his associates, Shakir alleged. When the train halted at Pakuna railway station, several men entered the train with sticks and beat them. Shakir claimed the accused escaped with their cellphones, money and jewellery, the SO said. When the train reached Farrukhabad station, Shakir got the FIR filed with the GRP.

“The complainant did not state that the accused sexually assaulted or harassed any of his female relatives. Police are collecting details from other passengers. Some witnesses told us that the incident occurred when one of the accused passed lewd remarks on a girl belonging to the complainant’s family,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App