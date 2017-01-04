Family feud hurts us: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday regretted the tussle in Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party. He said that the BJP does not want to take advantage of any family feud. “We cannot express happiness about a family feud. We are sensitive people. It hurts us,” he said. “I believe whatever loss had to happen has happened and the next government will compensate.’’

Singh skirted a question whether he will be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in UP. “Do I not look good here at the Centre to you. The party has gone to elections many times without a chief ministerial face and it will project PM Narendra Modi’s work.’’

Singh cited statistics and said that demonetisation had increased problems for Maoists as inputs suggest that they have been weakened. He refused to give any specific estimates about the damage inflicted. “Their strength has reduced.’’