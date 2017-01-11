Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

A DAY after Mulayam Singh Yadav announced that Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief minister if SP returns to power after the February Assembly elections, the two met alone for around two hours Tuesday. However, party insiders said the meeting ended without finding any common ground. This was the second one-to-one meeting between Mulayam and Akhilesh in the last week.

Sources said while issues like distribution of tickets have been resolved, neither Mulayam nor Akhilesh are not ready to compromise on the post of SP national president. While in a hurriedly called party convention on January 1, Akhilesh was declared the SP national president, Mulayam has termed the convention and decisions taken in it against the party constitution and thus still claims to be the national SP chief.

Apparently to send the message that he was calling the shots as the national president of SP, Akhilesh on Tuesday also cleared the names of three candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections, the dates for which were announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday. While graduate constituencies of Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Kanpur and Bareilly-Moradabad regions and teacher’s constituencies of Allahabad-Jhansi and Kanpur regions will go to polls on February 3, the results are supposed to be declared on February 6.

State SP chief Naresh Uttam, “appointed” by Akhilesh in his capacity as the new SP national president, in a press release said the party has decided to field Ramvir Singh Yadav from Kanpur-Unnao, Ashok Singh Rathore from Allahabad-Jhansi and Renu Misra from Bareilly-Moradabad. Polling for these seats have fallen vacant because of retirement of sitting members.

Sources said the chief minister visited Mulayam’s residence on Tuesday morning and stayed there for two hours. As his uncle Shivpal Yadav reached Lucknow from New Delhi on Tuesday evening, he was not present in the meeting. While there was no official version about the meeting from both factions, sources said Mulayam may speak to mediapersons on Wednesday.

“Akhilesh is not ready to quit the post of the party national president. He also wants the CM post and the right to select candidates. Netaji is ready to give him the authority to select candidates but he is not ready to compromise on the national president’s post,” said a senior SP leader who met Mulayam on Tuesday.

Hopes of settlement arose after a significant climbdown by Mulayam on Wednesday night, when he said: “Akhilesh will be the chief minister after the election, there is no confusion about it.”