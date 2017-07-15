Family alleges assault by neighbours killed domestic help in Mumbai

Victim Urmila Sharma’s husband and mother at their home at a Cuffe Parade slum. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Victim Urmila Sharma’s husband and mother at their home at a Cuffe Parade slum. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The police is investigating a case of assault that allegedly led to the death of a 30-year-old woman in the Cuffe Parade slums on Sunday. According to allegations made by her family, Urmila Sharma, who worked as a domestic help, succumbed to abdominal pain following an assault by her neighbours in Shiv Shakti Nagar. The police is now waiting for the histopathology and chemical analysis reports to assess whether she died because of assault injuries or a medical condition.

According to Sharma’s family, on Sunday, she entered into a tussle with her neighbours over space to dry clothes. “At least six women of another family in the neighbourhood started beating and kicking her. I tried to save her but nobody else stepped in,” said Rajkumar Sharma, Urmila’s husband. According to his complaint, the fight took place in the afternoon. On Sunday night, Urmila complained of abdominal pain and collapsed on the road.

She was rushed to Gokuldas Tejpal hospital, where doctors declared her dead at 2 am on Monday. Sonu Gawda, her relative, claimed that initially, the Cuffe Parade police registered a non cognizable offence. “An FIR was registered only after we repeatedly visited the police station. But no arrest has been made so far,” Gawda said.

According to Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector at Cuffe Parade police station, a FIR under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), Section 34 (common intention) and Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) has been registered against five women and one man of the Gaikwad family. “In the post-mortem report, there is no mention of injury marks on her body,” Jadhav said.

“We have checked CCTV footage of the area. The woman can be seen walking normally after the fight. We cannot make an arrest based on the family’s allegations. We are waiting for the Kalina laboratory to submit the final cause of death report, after which action will be taken,” Jadhav added. According to GT hospital, the viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis to Kalina Science Laboratory.

Meanwhile, Sharma claimed that he had submitted CCTV footage to the police that shows his wife being assaulted. In the footage, a group of women can be seen fighting in a narrow alley as other residents of the slum watch. “The police should at least take action against them for beating my wife,” Sharma said. He added that Urmila had recently undergone tubectomy, and had suffered some bleeding because of it. “The thrashing worsened her condition,” he alleged.

