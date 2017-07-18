Families say the girls were inseparable, took hours to realise they had been kidnapped

The park where the girls were raped and strangled. Praveen Khanna The park where the girls were raped and strangled. Praveen Khanna

The girls were inseparable — they would play together, go to the market together, and study together. It was only natural, then, that the family of one girl immediately contacted parents of the other when they went missing. “Since both girls live in the same locality, they became friends and would meet to watch television together at a neighbour’s home,” said the mother of one of the minors, raped by a 22-year-old man on Friday night. The six-year-old girl, younger of the two, lived with her parents, who work in a factory, and four siblings at a rented accommodation in Bawana. The eight-year-old lived with her parents and two brothers.

“We usually leave home early in the morning and return in the evening. Relatives, who live nearby, look after them,” said the eight-year-old’s mother, who hails from Bihar and came to Delhi around 10 years ago. “We were not home when she was kidnapped. By the time I reached home on Friday, it was 7.30 pm. After reaching, I started cooking and my other children had dinner. I thought my daughter had gone to watch TV at a neighbour’s place,” she said.

But she realised something was amiss when her daughter didn’t return. The six-year-old’s mother said, “My four other children were sleeping, so I thought she was asleep too. But I checked and she wasn’t there. That’s when I informed my husband and we started looking for her. Meanwhile, the mother of the eight-year-old reached our home around 9 pm and asked if he had seen their daughter.” “The spot where the incident took place is notorious, and several incidents, like snatching and robbery, keep getting reported. But no one has acted to curb such crimes,” she alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App