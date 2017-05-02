Families of two jawans whose bodies mutilated by Pakistan want revenge by Army 

Two soldiers, subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF constable Prem Sagar, were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistani troops. Two soldiers, subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF constable Prem Sagar, were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistani troops.

The families of the two Indian jawans beheaded by Pakistani forces are baying for revenge by the army with the daughter of one of them on Tuesday saying she wants “50 heads” for the sacrifice of her father. Amid a pall of gloom, the mortal remains of 42-year-old Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of the army’s 22 Sikh Infantry were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native Vainpoin village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

The body of BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar, 45 , was brought to Delhi for its onward journey to Takenpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district for the last rites. A day after the barbaric incident that was carried out by a Pakistani special forces team which sneaked 250 metres across the Line of Control (LoC) into the Poonch sector, the friends and family members of the two soldiers wanted the Army to teach Pakistan a lesson.

“My father is martyred. I demand 50 heads for one head,” said Saroj, the daughter of Sagar, fighting back her tears while consoling her mother. Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised in Poonch and was attended by top ranking security officials. Anti-Pakistan protests rocked Poonch and Jammu district over the killing.

In Poonch, locals and ex-servicemen shouted anti-Pakistan slogans as the mortal remains of the two soldiers were being taken to Jammu. The anger against Pakistan was palpable among the villagers in Tarn Taran, a district close to the international border with Pakistan.

While cries of “Shaheed Paramjeet Amar Rahe” rent the air, the mourners also raised “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans. Pakistani flags were also burnt at some places in Punjab on Tuesday, including at Ludhiana, where protesters demanded that the army pay back Pakistan in the same coin.

A large number of mourners from Paramjeet’s village in Punjab and surrounding areas, besides his family and friends, paid their last respects to him. Senior army officers and those from the civil administration were also present as buglers sounded the ‘Last Post’ and the slain soldier was accorded a gun salute.

His body was wrapped in the tricolour and brought for cremation in a flower-bedecked vehicle. The last rites were held up for a few moments as his relatives remained adamant that they be shown the body. They went ahead with the ceremony after persuasion by civil and army officials.

Paramjeet is survived by his aged parents Udham Singh and Gurinder Kaur, wife Paramjit Kaur and three minor children –daughters Simardeep Kaur and Khushdeep Kaur, and son Sahildeep Singh, who are aged between 11 and 14. Shocked by the demise of the soldier, who was to arrive at his village a week later on holiday, his family and friends has demanded a befitting reply be given to Pakistan.

Paramjit Kaur lamented that no senior functionary of the government had come to meet the family or attended the funeral. She also demanded that the Centre be give a free hand to army so that Pakistan is taught a lesson. “Our government had once said that if Pakistan kills or beheads our one soldier, as many as ten enemy soldiers will meet the same fate, but what is happening now. If the government cannot teach Pakistan a lesson, then they should allow me to take revenge of my husband’s killing,” Kaur said.

Paramjeet’s father Udham Singh said he was proud of his son, but wanted that Pakistan be given a befitting reply. “Their action has caused much pain. They should be taught a lesson,” he said.

Paramjeet was the only earning hand in the family. The family lives in a semi-kutcha house. Struggling to hold back her tears, his daughter Simardeep said she was proud of her father, who had laid down his life for the nation.

Udham said Paramjeet had wanted to give the best possible education to his children and had talked about renovating his house so his kids could get more space to study and play. His elder brother Ranjit Singh said the entire village and the country is proud of the sacrifice. He, however, demanded that the government give the army a free hand to hit back at the enemy.

Ranjit was also critical of the government, saying barring the area MLA “who turned up at the last moment for the cremation, the rest had stayed away”. “My brother has sacrificed his life for the nation and not for his family. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should have been here today, he has served in the Army and should know the pain we are going through. Not just him, but nobody from the government found time to be with us in this hour of grief,” he told reporters.

A childhood friend of Paramjeet also asked, “Why can’t our government give a befitting reply to Pakistan? Give our Army a free hand. The Sikh Regiment alone is enough to take on Pakistan.”

