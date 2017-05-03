Families of slain J&K cops ask: ‘Now who will take care of us’

On the outskirts of the city in Zakoora, the scene inside the house of 28-year-old Ishfaq Ahmad Hajam was sombre. (Representational) On the outskirts of the city in Zakoora, the scene inside the house of 28-year-old Ishfaq Ahmad Hajam was sombre. (Representational)

A day after militants attacked a cash van in Kulgam killing five policemen, the body of Mohammad Qasim, who was killed in the attack, was brought to his native place Manwan Awoora Lolab in Kupwara. A huge crowd gathered in the village for the slain policeman’s funeral. “He had joined the police some 15 years ago and was known to be a humble cop, who was always ready to help his neighbours,’’ said Fayaz Ahmad, a neighbour. Villagers added that the deceased was looking after a big family that included his six children, his wife, an unmarried sister and also mother who suffers from a heart ailment.

On the outskirts of the city in Zakoora, the scene inside the house of 28-year-old Ishfaq Ahmad Hajam was sombre. Hajam had joined police four years ago. DGP S P Vaid and senior officers visited the family. He is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Another policeman killed in the attack, Farooq Ahmad Bhat (41) was a resident of Larkipora and is survived by two daughters and a son, who studies in Class IV. “My brother had joined police force in 1998…Three days ago, he visited the house, and I had a long chat with him. I never knew he would leave us so soon,’’ said Tariq Ahmad Bhat, a school teacher.

Two private security guards were also killed in the attack. In Kulgam’s Nehama village, locals said that private security guard, Javid Ahmad Bhat is survived by his wife and two children — a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. “They were already poor. Now what will happen to this family. It is responsibility of the government and the J&K Bank to take care of his family,’’ said Mohammad Abdullah, his neighbour.

At neighbouring Damhal Hanjipora village, the resident of another private guard Muzaffar Ahmad Laway, there was a constant stream of visitors. Laway (35) is survived by his wife and two children. “He was getting meager amount from the company, but was able to run his family. Now who will look after his family,’’ said his brother.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now