Families of Iraq families meet: ‘Need proof that remains belong to our kin’

Family members of Kulwinder Singh, one of the victims, in Jalandhar. (Express Photo) Family members of Kulwinder Singh, one of the victims, in Jalandhar. (Express Photo)

Seven families of Iraq victims from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur met on Wednesday and demanded that the Union government give them proof that the mortal remains being handed to them indeed belong to their relatives.

The families gathered at the village Bhoewal at the home of Manjinder Singh, who was also reported missing in Iraq. It was his sister Gurpinder Kaur, who was leading the campaign of victim families for the last four years. The meeting had been called by her.

Manish, who has lost his brother Harish and brother-in-law Malkiat Singh in the tragedy, said, “Union government has always lied to us. Why should we believe them now….How would we know that dead bodies, the government is claiming to bring back are of our relatives? No one is expecting that dead body will be in condition to identify the deceased. It is true that government had collected our DNA samples, but what is the guarantee that DNA samples were actually used to identify the dead bodies? Government may be just trying to close the case.”He added, “I have searched on internet that DNA can also predict the time of death. So first, we want government to conduct such tests so that time of death is known. We should be given enough proofs so that we should believe that bodies belong to our loved ones.”

Gurpinder Kaur also demanded a government job for one member of the victims’ families and also adequate compensation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App