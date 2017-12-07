Families of ex-servicemen should be taken care well: Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said the families of ex-servicemen should be taken care well so that they live with dignity and honour and lauded the state government’s schemes for their benefit. In his address on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, he said there were 24 lakh ex-servicemen, including 1.25 lakh from the state, in the country. In addition, as many as 65,000 widows of ex-servicemen were living in the state.

“It is important that these families of ex-servicemen are looked after well and enabled to live in the society with dignity and honour”, he said. Lauding the Tamil Nadu government for implementing a number of schemes for the ex-servicemen, he said it was one of the few states which has a “successful re-employment model” for them.

“I congratulate the government for this special initiative… I congratulate the Government and people of Tamil Nadu for being in the forefront in looking after the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their families”, he said.

Purohit said the state was the topper in availing the Prime Minister’s Merit Scholarships for the wards of ex-servicemen. He also lauded the people for contributing Rs 31 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund last year and thus making the state bag the national trophy for the highest per capita collection.

