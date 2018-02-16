Families of Dabholkar, Pansare seek STF to track absconding accused

Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare

FAMILY members of slain anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar and veteran communist leader Govind Pansare have demanded that a special task force (STF) be set up to arrest Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, the two absconding accused who have been named as assailants in both cases. Two persons had opened fire at Pansare and his wife Uma, while the couple was returning home from a morning walk, in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015. Pansare died four days later while Uma survived. The incident had striking similarities with the murder of Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, by two assailants.

On June 10, 2016, the CBI had arrested Dr Virendra Tawade, an ENT surgeon and a member of right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha, in connection with the Dabholkar murder case. In the chargesheet filed in September that year, the CBI had named Tawade as the key conspirator. It also named Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar, who are both absconding, as the two assailants. In August 2016, the Special Investigation Team of Maharashtra Police, which is probing the Pansare murder case, also took custody of Tawade and named him the prime conspirator, and Pawar and Akolkar as the assailants.

Dr Dabholkar’s son, Hamid, told The Indian Express, “We are demanding that a special task force be set up to arrest Pawar and Akolkar… they are at large and it’s dangerous to the society. Both the investigating agencies have failed to arrest them and an STF is needed for a dedicated search.”

On Thursday, Carles Torner, executive director of the PEN International — a worldwide association of writers founded in 1921 — met Uma Pansare and Dr Dabholkar’s wife, Shaila, in presence of noted scholar Ganesh Devi. “The attacks on thinkers have not stopped. The family members of Dabholkar, Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh must get justice,” said Torner. “The murders of four thinkers are an assault on free thought and the government is not doing enough to catch their killers,” said Devi.

