Falsehoods of rebels, rivals: Sasikala on MLAs ‘held hostage’

Sasikala during a press conference. Sasikala during a press conference.

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala today rejected as “falsehoods” the “reports” being spread by “rebels and rivals” that her party MLAs were held hostage at a resort near here. She said the legislators are free and determined to ensure their the party and the government stayed intact. Addressing reporters at the resort where the MLAs are staying, she chose to adopt a wait and watch policy when asked about the verdict in the disproportionate assets case expected in the coming week. “Let it come, we shall see. Why do you jump to a conclusion?” she asked. Flanked by some of the women party MLAs, Sasikala alleged they had received threats that their children would be abducted but they have asked their relatives to take care of them and continued to stay at the resort.

“It shows their dedication to this movement. I was moved…they (all the MLAs) are keen that there should be no impediment to AIADMK and the government,” she said.

Alleging that those “who defected from us” and “our rivals” were spreading “falsehoods” that the MLAs were being held hostage, the AIADMK chief insisted that neither their free movement nor their freedom of expression have been hindered.

“See it for yourselves,” she told the journalists, “they are in touch with their families over phone.”

Asked about reports of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao awaiting the Supreme Court verdict in the graft case, Sasikala shot back saying the “Raj Bhavan has denied it”.

“We know who is spreading such reports. They want to create confusion among us. Our MLAs are very much aware of this,” she said.

On her next course of action, she said, “You are also here, wait and watch.”

She earlier held detailed discussions with the MLAs at the resort.