False cases against Akalis will not be tolerated: Prakash Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said that false cases against SAD members due to political vendetta would not be tolerated at any cost. He said the SAD has decided to fight false cases against party workers at political, judicial and administrative levels.

In his interaction with media in Ludhiana, Badal appealed to the administrative officers in the state to perform their duty honestly and independently, and urged them to not succumb to any political pressure to book Akali workers in false cases.

He said a panel of advocates on the pattern of High Court would also be set up by SAD at district and sub-divisional levels to provide free legal help to such Akali workers who have been targeted by the ruling Congress.

Dharnas and protests would also be organised in this regard, Badal added. He claimed the Congress government in the state has failed on all fronts.

“They have not fulfilled any promise made during the elections,” he alleged.

